Good news for fellow fans and collectors in the UK. We can report that the new Legacy Wave 2 Deluxe*Elita-1, Knock-Out, Tarantulas and Wild Rider have been found at*Watford Smyths. At the same store, Velocitron Cosmos, Override and Hauler*were available too. To top it all, the new Legacy Core G2 Megatron, Shockwave and Optimus Prime (re-release) were spotted at*Hastings Toymaster. Also, we can also spot Studio Series SS-87 DOTM Bumblebee from Studio Series Wave 17 Deluxe. We had previously reported SS-88 ROTF Sideways which means only SS 86-16 Arcee is missing from this wave. Happy hunting!

