Dollar Store G.I.Joe Brick sets are terrible
Quick PSA.
They're cheap, around 4.50 a set found at the dollar store. They are Hasbro licensed so i thought it would be around Kreo quality. I should've known when there's literally no info on the make on the boxes.
All of them are terrible, they're "brick compatible" and are "BestLock" branded. Super think plastic for the mini figures, mold flash everywhere and they don't hold together.
Best look up Youtube reviews if you're really considering them, but for me, I could've picked anything else for 15 bucks rather than these 3 sets.