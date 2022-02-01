Today, 09:15 PM #1 Digibasherx Beast Machine Join Date: Jan 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 498 Dollar Store G.I.Joe Brick sets are terrible Quick PSA.



They're cheap, around 4.50 a set found at the dollar store. They are Hasbro licensed so i thought it would be around Kreo quality. I should've known when there's literally no info on the make on the boxes.



All of them are terrible, they're "brick compatible" and are "BestLock" branded. Super think plastic for the mini figures, mold flash everywhere and they don't hold together.



Best look up Youtube reviews if you're really considering them, but for me, I could've picked anything else for 15 bucks rather than these 3 sets.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

