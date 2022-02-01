Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Dollar Store G.I.Joe Brick sets are terrible
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:15 PM   #1
Digibasherx
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 498
Dollar Store G.I.Joe Brick sets are terrible
Quick PSA.

They're cheap, around 4.50 a set found at the dollar store. They are Hasbro licensed so i thought it would be around Kreo quality. I should've known when there's literally no info on the make on the boxes.

All of them are terrible, they're "brick compatible" and are "BestLock" branded. Super think plastic for the mini figures, mold flash everywhere and they don't hold together.

Best look up Youtube reviews if you're really considering them, but for me, I could've picked anything else for 15 bucks rather than these 3 sets.
Digibasherx is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.