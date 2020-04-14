|
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Super Megatron New Official Images
The official Takara Tomy Twitter
have shared new official images of their new*Generations Selects Super Megatron. The new images show a comparison size next to Generations Selects Star Convoy. Super Megatron is a bit shorter than Star Convoy, but this scale is similar to what was shown in the original Battlestars TV Magazine pages. There’s also an image next to the Star Convoy’s inner Convoy/Optimus Prime figure. Ready to add our first Super Megatron figure for your collection? You can look for pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on » Continue Reading.
