Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag Images



Thanks to a user on 4chan and board member Autobot Burnout, we have our first look at the highly-anticipated Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag! There’s only two images right now, but we have a full look at both his dino and robot modes as well as a glimpse at the exo-suit Daniel figure he comes with! In addition to all this, his robot mode picture features him alongside Grimlock, Hot Rod, Earthrise Optimus, and Kingdom Huffer so we get a good idea of just how big this hunk of beryllium bologna really is. Check out the pics after the



The post







