Today, 02:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,383
Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag Images


Thanks to a user on 4chan and board member Autobot Burnout, we have our first look at the highly-anticipated Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag! There’s only two images right now, but we have a full look at both his dino and robot modes as well as a glimpse at the exo-suit Daniel figure he comes with! In addition to all this, his robot mode picture features him alongside Grimlock, Hot Rod, Earthrise Optimus, and Kingdom Huffer so we get a good idea of just how big this hunk of beryllium bologna really is. Check out the pics after the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 02:46 PM
Collectingtoys
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,000
Re: Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag Images
Slag looks great.

Hasbro reeling many of us back in with this Studio Series 86 line.

Time to sell my KO oversized POTP Dinobots.
Today, 02:56 PM
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,650
Re: Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag Images
Woohoo! What an awesome looking figure
Today, 03:26 PM
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,300
Re: Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag Images
Damn it, this looks great!

Shame about the Daniel, but seeing it same as Grim's Wheelie, should have expected it I suppose
