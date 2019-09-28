|
Super 7 ReAction Transformers New Characters Listings For May 2020
And it seems Super 7 ReAction Transformers line is growing more in 2020. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*for sharing in our boards new listings for more G1 ReAtion Transformers for 2020. The listings surfaced via Entertaintment Earth
, following our first look at the first wave
of these non-transformable cartoon accurate retro-style figurines with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Jazz, Megatron, Starscream and Soundwave that will be available this month. We had also reported more upcoming characters for*March, 2020
, Read on the upcoming Autobots and Decepticons scheduled for release on May, 2020: <a class="externalLink" href="https://www.entertainmentearth.com/product/transformers-prowl-3-34inch-reaction-figure/sup80805" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Transformers Prowl 3 » Continue Reading.
