Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super 7 ReAction Transformers  New Characters Listings For May 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,764
Super 7 ReAction Transformers  New Characters Listings For May 2020


And it seems Super 7 ReAction Transformers line is growing more in 2020. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Jtprime17*for sharing in our boards new listings for more G1 ReAtion Transformers for 2020. The listings surfaced via Entertaintment Earth, following our first look at the first wave of these non-transformable cartoon accurate retro-style figurines with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Jazz, Megatron, Starscream and Soundwave that will be available this month. We had also reported more upcoming characters for*March, 2020, Read on the upcoming Autobots and Decepticons scheduled for release on May, 2020: <a class="externalLink" href="https://www.entertainmentearth.com/product/transformers-prowl-3-34inch-reaction-figure/sup80805" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Transformers Prowl 3 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 ReAction Transformers  New Characters Listings For May 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ,Springer, Whirl And Red Alert
Transformers
Machine Robo Vintage 1984-85 JETTRANSER W-MR-01 COMBINATORS + MRT-41 SCRATCH
Transformers
TFCon DC Exclusive Ocular Max Perfection Series PS01P Pharaoh SOLD OUT
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Maximal Polar Claw (Kenner-1996) MIB Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Lot 30 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2009 Exclusive RAZORCLAW 100% complete
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 LOT of 9 Optimus Prime Ultra Magnus ++
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:42 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.