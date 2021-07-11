|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 01
July is starting with a good amount of new Transformers sightings around the world. This week, new Kingdom toys have been spotted in Italy, Korea and Singapore. Also, Singapore fans can now hunt for the new Kingdom Red Alert and Shattered Glass Blurr, plus a new sighting of the cute Dinobot Adventures single packed figures. Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class In Italy
*2005 Board member*albertoTFitaly*spotted Core Class Starscram and Megatron at*Emisfero Vicenza. Kingdom Wave 3 Leader And Wave 1 Commander In Korea
*The official Hasbro’s official online shop in Korea has updated pre-orders for Kingdom Galvatron and Rodimus » Continue Reading.
