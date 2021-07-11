Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,802
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 01


July is starting with a good amount of new Transformers sightings around the world. This week, new Kingdom toys have been spotted in Italy, Korea and Singapore. Also, Singapore fans can now hunt for the new Kingdom Red Alert and Shattered Glass Blurr, plus a new sighting of the cute Dinobot Adventures single packed figures. Kingdom Wave 2 Core Class In Italy *2005 Board member*albertoTFitaly*spotted Core Class Starscram and Megatron at*Emisfero Vicenza. Kingdom Wave 3 Leader And Wave 1 Commander In Korea *The official Hasbro’s official online shop in Korea has updated pre-orders for Kingdom Galvatron and Rodimus &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  July Week 01 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



