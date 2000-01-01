|
Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for May 2018
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us an update. See the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! Greetings from Toy Dojo! Here’s all the latest products worth shaking your wallet at this week: New Challengers (PRE-ORDERS) * MakeToys MTRM-13 Skycrow
* MakeToys MTRM-12 Lightning
* Fans Toys FT-23 Dracula
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.