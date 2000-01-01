Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,193

Toy Dojo Special Moves Newsletter for May 2018 MakeToys MTRM-12 Lightning* Fans Toys FT-23 Dracula * TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us an update. See the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! Greetings from Toy Dojo! Here’s all the latest products worth shaking your wallet at this week: New Challengers (PRE-ORDERS) * MakeToys MTRM-13 Skycrow





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.