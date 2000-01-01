Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Japan engineers create robot that transforms into car with men on-board
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:41 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,716
Japan engineers create robot that transforms into car with men on-board
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lohDu3gg1s
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Armada Overload complete with box
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod - Rodimus Prime MIB
Transformers
MakeToys Make Toys City Bot Series MCB-02 Utopia 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID FE Bumblebee VS Starscream Entertainment 2 Pack MISB!
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Powermaster Optimus Prime Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-02 Liger - NEW
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER RARE QUAKE MOSC MISB sealed Targetmaster
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.