Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking For MP32 Optimus Primal
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:45 AM   #1
UltraMarknus
Springer Fanboy
UltraMarknus's Ebay Auctions
UltraMarknus's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 2,121
Looking For MP32 Optimus Primal
New or MIB. Let me know! Looking for the "TV" paint scheme only.
__________________

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=ultramarknus
UltraMarknus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Lot 27 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEFENSOR (PROTECTOBOTS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SOUNDWAVE & BUZZZAW MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9+ PRE-RUB 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 PRE-RUB 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SUPERION (AERIALBOTS) 90% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 DEVASTATOR (CONSTRUCTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-8.5 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MENASOR (STUNTICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1985
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.