How deep are yall willin' to go for a specific figure?
Hello peeps,
So I was just wondering in terms of old-fashioned figure hunting, what's yalls' process? Like how far are yall willin' to go when looking for a figure?
I ask cause 1) I'm curious to hear different methods on how to go about huntin' for figures. 2) I've have seen some people talkin' bout SKUs and straight up talkin' to people at stores such as TRU, WM, etc. So I'm just kinda wonderin' like how effective, actually really more so, which methods are most effective.