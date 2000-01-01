Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page How deep are yall willin' to go for a specific figure?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:37 AM   #1
TNG
Hot Rod did nothing wrong
TNG's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 19
Question How deep are yall willin' to go for a specific figure?
Hello peeps,

So I was just wondering in terms of old-fashioned figure hunting, what's yalls' process? Like how far are yall willin' to go when looking for a figure?

I ask cause 1) I'm curious to hear different methods on how to go about huntin' for figures. 2) I've have seen some people talkin' bout SKUs and straight up talkin' to people at stores such as TRU, WM, etc. So I'm just kinda wonderin' like how effective, actually really more so, which methods are most effective.
TNG is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Gnaw
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert
Transformers
Transformers G1 Megatron Walther P38 Robot Figure VINTAGE ORIGINAL TAKARA 1980s
Transformers
Transformers LG EX Magna Convoy MISB Ehobby NEW
Transformers
Transformers Sports Label Nike Free 7.0 - Optimus Prime & Megatron (MISB)
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
COMBINER WARS SKYLYNX NISB TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.