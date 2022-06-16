Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:12 AM
Super_Megatron
Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron Confirmed As A Gamestop Shared Exclusive In The US


The official*Funko website*have confirmed that the upcoming Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron will be a Gamestop shared exclusive in the US. The new Jumbo Sized*Funko Pop Unicron (10 inches tall) was recently*revealed as a San Diego Comic Con 2022 exclusive*which will be sold at “Funkoville” during the event from July 21st through July 24th.*As with other Funko Pop event exclusives, they will be sold at several retail stores too. The figure and packaging will be the same but with a different sticker on the box. Funko Pop Unicron has been confirmed as a Gamestop exclusive (together with Funko &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron Confirmed As A Gamestop Shared Exclusive In The US appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



