The official*Funko website
*have confirmed that the upcoming Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron will be a Gamestop shared exclusive in the US. The new Jumbo Sized*Funko Pop Unicron (10 inches tall) was recently*revealed as a San Diego Comic Con 2022 exclusive
*which will be sold at “Funkoville” during the event from July 21st through July 24th.*As with other Funko Pop event exclusives, they will be sold at several retail stores too. The figure and packaging will be the same but with a different sticker on the box. Funko Pop Unicron has been confirmed as a Gamestop exclusive (together with Funko » Continue Reading.
The post Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron Confirmed As A Gamestop Shared Exclusive In The US
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...