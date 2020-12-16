Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Ractonite In-Hand Images


Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming*Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Ractonite. Paleotrex is part of the new Kingdom Fossilizers which can split and combine as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures similar to the Siege Weaponizers. Ractonite can split into several weapons like swords, maces, and even become new body parts for other War For Cybertron toys. Ractonite is cool Styracosaurus skeleton which shows a very nice deco while robot mode looks like a medieval knight. We also have comparison shots next to other Fossilizers and War For Cybertron figures. Check out all the images on this &#187; Continue Reading.

