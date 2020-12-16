|
Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Ractonite In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the upcoming*Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Ractonite. Paleotrex is part of the new Kingdom Fossilizers which can split and combine as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures similar to the Siege Weaponizers. Ractonite can split into several weapons like swords, maces, and even become new body parts for other War For Cybertron toys. Ractonite is cool Styracosaurus skeleton which shows a very nice deco while robot mode looks like a medieval knight. We also have comparison shots next to other Fossilizers and War For Cybertron figures. Check out all the images on this » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Kingdom Fossilizer Deluxe Ractonite In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca