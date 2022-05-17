Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,292
Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus New Stock Images


Via In Demand Toys Facebook we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus. The next installment in the Shattered Glass collections is a retool and redeco and retool of the Kingdom Leader Class Ultra Magnus mold now with an evil alternate head and an Energon sword, Energon axe, and Matrix of Leadership (redecos of the ones included with Legacy Laser Optimus Prime). We also have a clear look at the front and back of the packaging. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the US and it’s scheduled for release in October 1st, 2022. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:09 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,184
Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus New Stock Images
So how many people gettin this just for the alt head to have a Delta Magnus? Everybody?
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.