we have new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus. The next installment in the Shattered Glass collections is a retool and redeco and retool of the Kingdom Leader Class Ultra Magnus mold now with an evil alternate head and an Energon sword, Energon axe, and Matrix of Leadership (redecos of the ones included with Legacy Laser Optimus Prime). We also have a clear look at the front and back of the packaging. This figure is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive in the US and it’s scheduled for release in October 1st, 2022. » Continue Reading.
