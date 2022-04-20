Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout New Stock Images & Packaging


Thanks to*In Demand Toys Facebook*we can share for you new stock images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout. We finally have a clear look at Blackout’s box which now features a 15-year-anniversary Transformers live-action movie logo on top. The box shows Blackout in his robot and alt mode and we can spot Scorponok too. The new images show Blackout with some of the included blast effects and weapons and with Scorponok by his feet. Masterpiece Blackout has already been revealed for the Chinese market*and it’s likely to be a Target exclusive in the US. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout New Stock Images & Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



