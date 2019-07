SDCC 2019 Transformers Exclusives: Available on Hasbro Pulse 9/4

Continuing a welcome annual trend of moving away from the days of wondering when and for how long to F5, Hasbro Pulse's*What You Need to Know Before You Go campaign revealed that the SDCC 2019 Transformers convention exclusive items are scheduled for September 4th online purchase availability. Which items are on your buy list? Review our coverage of announced exclusives items, including our MP-10G Ecto-35 Optimus Prime gallery ,*the Transformers Trading Card Game's Blaster vs. Soundwave 35th Anniversary Edition set *& Convention Pack and the BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack . Follow our convention exclusives stock thread for updates and then » Continue Reading.