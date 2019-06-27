|
SDCC 2019 Transformers Exclusives: Available on Hasbro Pulse 9/4
Continuing a welcome annual trend of moving away from the days of wondering when and for how long to F5, Hasbro Pulse’s*What You Need to Know Before You Go campaign revealed that the SDCC 2019 Transformers convention exclusive items are scheduled for September 4th online purchase availability. Which items are on your buy list? Review our coverage of announced exclusives items, including our MP-10G Ecto-35 Optimus Prime gallery
,*the Transformers Trading Card Game’s Blaster vs. Soundwave 35th Anniversary Edition set
*& Convention Pack and the BotBots Con Crew 10-Pack
. Follow our convention exclusives stock thread for updates and then » Continue Reading.
The post SDCC 2019 Transformers Exclusives: Available on Hasbro Pulse 9/4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.