Hobby Link Japan 2018 Winter Sale is Live!



TFW2005 friend and sponsor Hobby Link Japan sent through news of their 2018 Winter Sale! Hit the link below to get right into the action! New product categories will open on designated days of the sale, starting with one of our most popular on the very first day: Action Figures. Be sure to check back periodically, though, for great deals on the latest sale items. In addition to great discounts, every shipment you make during the sale will include a special, sweet holiday gift from HLJ to you. And you'll have an opportunity to earn more of these Japan-exclusive





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.