Hasbro Toy Shop: Gift Card Update and New Site Launching in 2019
Hasbro Toy Shop’s FAQ
reveals new information on two fronts, about gift cards which are no longer offered for purchase and website changes, to update our earlier*coverage
. The previous FAQ text regarding brand websites appears to be deleted. What happens to the remaining balance if I don’t use my gift card before January 18, 2019???*The remaining balance on your Hasbro Toy Shop gift card can be used for purchases on the new site, launching in February 2019. What changes are you planning on making to Hasbro Toy Shop? Improving the toy shopping experience is always one of our » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro Toy Shop: Gift Card Update and New Site Launching in 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
