Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Jongnic Bontemps Tapped To Compose Music For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,292
Jongnic Bontemps Tapped To Compose Music For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts


Musician*Jongnic Bontemps is now working as the composer for the upcoming movie Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. Mr. Bontemps is famous for his music work on TV series such as The 4400, and movies such as Wedding Season, My Name Is Pauli Murray, and United Skates. Jongnic Bontemps previously worked with director*Steven Caple Jr. on movies such as The Land, and Creed II. You can check out some of his work, after the jump. &#160;

The post Jongnic Bontemps Tapped To Compose Music For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.