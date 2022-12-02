Musician*Jongnic Bontemps is now working
as the composer for the upcoming movie Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. Mr. Bontemps is famous for his music work on TV series such as The 4400, and movies such as Wedding Season, My Name Is Pauli Murray, and United Skates. Jongnic Bontemps previously worked with director*Steven Caple Jr. on movies such as The Land, and Creed II. You can check out some of his work, after the jump.  
