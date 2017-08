Transformers: The Last Knight Japanese Colored Posters

Via the official Takara-Tomy Twitter account: @TF_pr *we have images of some new*Transformers: The Last Knight Japanese Colored Posters. These posters use the same art that we saw on black & white characters posters previously, but these ones are colored and with Japanese text. So far we have posters of: Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Hound. The Last Knight has just made its debut in Japanese theaters today. You can see the posters after the jump. We hope more will be released in the future