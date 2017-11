Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,228

TFW2005?s Transformers Legends Scourge Gallery Now Online



For our next Transformers Legends gallery, we’re looking at another 1986 Transformer who got an update as a part of the Titans Return line:*



More... For our next Transformers Legends gallery, we’re looking at another 1986 Transformer who got an update as a part of the Titans Return line:* Scourge ! Scourge, like Kup and Blurr, was updated as a part of the 2010-11 Generations line, with a real world inspired vehicle form. Like Blurr and Kup, Scourge has received a new update for Titans Return which skews much closer to his original Generation 1 look. The robot mode is an absolute joy, feeling powerful and beefy resembling how Scourge was drawn in the original cartoon (in contrast to how he looked in the toyline, where » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005’s Transformers Legends Scourge Gallery Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

