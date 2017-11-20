For our next Transformers Legends gallery, we’re looking at another 1986 Transformer who got an update as a part of the Titans Return line:*Scourge
! Scourge, like Kup and Blurr, was updated as a part of the 2010-11 Generations line, with a real world inspired vehicle form. Like Blurr and Kup, Scourge has received a new update for Titans Return which skews much closer to his original Generation 1 look. The robot mode is an absolute joy, feeling powerful and beefy resembling how Scourge was drawn in the original cartoon (in contrast to how he looked in the toyline, where » Continue Reading.
