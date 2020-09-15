Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Applies For A Non-Transforming Metroplex Trademark


Hasbro has applied for a non-transforming Metroplex trademark at the United States Patent &#38; Trademark Office. This new application is different from the existing application (2017 onward) due to the description highlighting the fact that the toy does not transform. Usual Transformers trademarks (including the existing one for Metroplex) carry the following description:*“Toy action figures, toy vehicles and toy robots convertible into other visual toy forms”. However, this non-transforming Metroplex is described as follows: “Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy robots; Toy vehicles and accessories therefor” There is no official info as to what this trademark is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Applies For A Non-Transforming Metroplex Trademark appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



