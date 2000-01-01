Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,802
Generations VS. Kingdom Warpath Review
This time we look at and compare the Transformers Generations and WFC Kingdom Warpath! I loved he earlier versions...will he be dethroned by the new Kingdom contender? Let's find out!

https://youtu.be/7kozJ-sA3-A
