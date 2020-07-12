Key players from the My Little Pony / Transformers creative team
are reassembling for part II, with TFW2005 members Darth Gonzo and Issy543 reporting this news via io9. From authors James Asmus
and Sam Maggs
: The first crossover was about as much fun as Ive had in my writing career, Asmus said. I am hugely delighted that were not only doing a follow-up, but getting to flip the script. In the first series, we got to tell really charming and fun stories by tossing the Autobots and Decepticons into the colorful, magical world of Equestria. But now, » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers II: Debuts April 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca