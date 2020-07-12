Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers II: Debuts April 2020


Key players from the My Little Pony / Transformers creative team are reassembling for part II, with TFW2005 members Darth Gonzo and Issy543 reporting this news via io9. From authors James Asmus and Sam Maggs: The first crossover was about as much fun as Ive had in my writing career, Asmus said. I am hugely delighted that were not only doing a follow-up, but getting to flip the script. In the first series, we got to tell really charming and fun stories by tossing the Autobots and Decepticons into the colorful, magical world of Equestria. But now, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers II: Debuts April 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



