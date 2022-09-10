Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
First Look At Licensed Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy RC Optimus Prime And Bumbleb


Thanks to an eBay listing, we now have our first look at licensed Transformers: Rescue Bot Academy remote-controlled Optimus Prime and Bumblebee by Jam’n Products. The company is well known for manufacturing RC vehicles and even has a license agreement with General Motors for the Chevrolet Camaro. Both toys can walk forward and backward as well as roller-skate forward and backward. Their torsos can spin and both of them come with lights and sounds. 2005 Boards Member*sdtessmann also confirms that these toys are already hitting retail (Costco, CA – $29.99 each). You can check out the eBay listings below and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Look At Licensed Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy RC Optimus Prime And Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



