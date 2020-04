DNA Design DK-16 Gear Master Accessory Series For Studio Series Bumblebee, Sentinel P

Third Party company DNA Design, via their Facebook account , have uploaded images of their newest upgrade kit:*DK-16 Gear Master Accessory Series For Studio Series Bumblebee, Sentinel Prime & Blackout. This is a nice set of extra parts and weapons for three different Studio Series figures: SS-61 Sentinel Prime – shield, swords and rust cannon. SS-49Bumblebee (Transformers 2007, Camaro) – rocket launchers and extra parts for the inner legs. SS-08 Blackout – articulated hands, a pair of extra machine guns,chest blaster and an extra rotor. A very nice upgrade kit for fans who are collecting the Studio Series line.