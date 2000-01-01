Today, 08:09 PM #1 Soundwaveblaster Decepticon Deep Cover Spy Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 66 Titans Return Brainstorm, Combiner Wars, Generations +



Titans Return Brainstorm - $50





Combiner Wars:



I have complete sets of limbs of the following, plus a few extra. Looking to sell as sets only.



Deluxe Class



Wave 1



Alpha Bravo

Dragstrip

Firefly

Skydive



Wave 2



Air Raid

Breakdown

Dead End

Offroad



Wave 3



Protectobot Blades

Protectobot First Aid

Protectobot Rook

Protectobot Streetwise



Wave 5



Decepticon Blast Off

Brawl

Swindle

Decepticon Vortex



Wave 6



Wheeljack

Autobot Hound

Smokescreen

Trailbreaker



Voyager Class



Wave 1 - 6



Optimus Prime

Silverbolt

Motormaster

Hot Spot

Cyclonus

Battle Core Optimus Prime

Onslaught

Scattershot

Sky Lynx





Generations Mini-Con Assault Team - $12

Generations Rattrap - $20

Generations Hoist - $20



Alternators Optimus Prime - $40 (bubble box)

Alternators Jazz - $50 (bubble box)

Alternators Camshaft - $60 (bubble box)



DOTM Leader Ironhide - $65



Marvel Universe Colossus - $20

TF Prime Air Vehicon - $15 each



ROTF Swerve - $15

DOTM Sideswipe - $15

TF Prime First Edition Cliffjumper - $35



MP Rodimus Prime - $150



ROTF Skystalker - $20

HFTD Breacher - $10

RTS Megatron - $20



Generations Cybertronian Soundwave - $20

Generations Autobot Drift - $50



All items MOSC/MISBTitans Return Brainstorm - $50Combiner Wars:I have complete sets of limbs of the following, plus a few extra. Looking to sell as sets only.Deluxe ClassWave 1Alpha BravoDragstripFireflySkydiveWave 2Air RaidBreakdownDead EndOffroadWave 3Protectobot BladesProtectobot First AidProtectobot RookProtectobot StreetwiseWave 5Decepticon Blast OffBrawlSwindleDecepticon VortexWave 6WheeljackAutobot HoundSmokescreenTrailbreakerVoyager ClassWave 1 - 6Optimus PrimeSilverboltMotormasterHot SpotCyclonusBattle Core Optimus PrimeOnslaughtScattershotSky LynxGenerations Mini-Con Assault Team - $12Generations Rattrap - $20Generations Hoist - $20Alternators Optimus Prime - $40 (bubble box)Alternators Jazz - $50 (bubble box)Alternators Camshaft - $60 (bubble box)DOTM Leader Ironhide - $65Marvel Universe Colossus - $20TF Prime Air Vehicon - $15 eachROTF Swerve - $15DOTM Sideswipe - $15TF Prime First Edition Cliffjumper - $35MP Rodimus Prime - $150ROTF Skystalker - $20HFTD Breacher - $10RTS Megatron - $20Generations Cybertronian Soundwave - $20Generations Autobot Drift - $50

My Sales Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=42994



My Feedback Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21607 __________________My Sales Thread:My Feedback Thread:

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

