Old Today, 08:09 PM   #1
Soundwaveblaster
Decepticon Deep Cover Spy
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 66
Titans Return Brainstorm, Combiner Wars, Generations +
All items MOSC/MISB

Titans Return Brainstorm - $50


Combiner Wars:

I have complete sets of limbs of the following, plus a few extra. Looking to sell as sets only.

Deluxe Class

Wave 1

Alpha Bravo
Dragstrip
Firefly
Skydive

Wave 2

Air Raid
Breakdown
Dead End
Offroad

Wave 3

Protectobot Blades
Protectobot First Aid
Protectobot Rook
Protectobot Streetwise

Wave 5

Decepticon Blast Off
Brawl
Swindle
Decepticon Vortex

Wave 6

Wheeljack
Autobot Hound
Smokescreen
Trailbreaker

Voyager Class

Wave 1 - 6

Optimus Prime
Silverbolt
Motormaster
Hot Spot
Cyclonus
Battle Core Optimus Prime
Onslaught
Scattershot
Sky Lynx


Generations Mini-Con Assault Team - $12
Generations Rattrap - $20
Generations Hoist - $20

Alternators Optimus Prime - $40 (bubble box)
Alternators Jazz - $50 (bubble box)
Alternators Camshaft - $60 (bubble box)

DOTM Leader Ironhide - $65

Marvel Universe Colossus - $20
TF Prime Air Vehicon - $15 each

ROTF Swerve - $15
DOTM Sideswipe - $15
TF Prime First Edition Cliffjumper - $35

MP Rodimus Prime - $150

ROTF Skystalker - $20
HFTD Breacher - $10
RTS Megatron - $20

Generations Cybertronian Soundwave - $20
Generations Autobot Drift - $50
