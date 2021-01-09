|
New McDonalds Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Toys Spotted In Hong Kong ? In Hand
A few days ago, we had reported the new of some new*McDonalds Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse toys
for the Singaporean market. Now, via a post in the*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group
, we can confirm that these toys are available in Hong Kong too. The figures were on display at a McDonald’s in Hong Kong. Additionally, we have an in-hand image of the Starscream toy which let us see the holographic chest gimmick plus the back of the figure. As you should expect, these are fun but pretty simple figures. There’s still no concrete information about the availability of these » Continue Reading.
