Transformers Studio Series SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) New Stock Images
on Instagram we have a new set of stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee). This figure is a redeco of Studio Series SS-64 Cliffjumper (Bumblebee movie) with a new head to resemble Bumblebee’s Cybertronian mode as seen in the Bumblebee movie. This figure is part of Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe together with SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino. See all the mirrored images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!  
