Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) New Stock Images


Via transformers_tr_review on Instagram we have a new set of stock images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee). This figure is a redeco of Studio Series SS-64 Cliffjumper (Bumblebee movie) with a new head to resemble Bumblebee's Cybertronian mode as seen in the Bumblebee movie. This figure is part of Studio Series Wave 12 Deluxe together with SS-71 Dark Of The Moon Dino.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-70 B-127 (Cybertronian Bumblebee) New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



