Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver 2.0 Promotional Video and 360 View

Takara Tomy Website have just updated their Masterpiece section with the respective new*Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver 2.0.* We can find great 360 views of the new cartoon-accurate mold of the little yellow Autobot scout, revealing all details from every angle in both modes. Additionally, the promotional video shown at Wonderfest has been uploaded too. While the video is region locked, it has been mirrored thanks to Planet Iacon Facebook Group. *We can see how the mold has really captured the spirit of the G1 cartoon design, but some compromises had to be made in order to achieve it. More noticeable, » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver 2.0 Promotional Video and 360 View appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM