Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver 2.0 Promotional Video and 360 View


Takara Tomy Website have just updated their Masterpiece section with the respective new*Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver 2.0.* We can find great 360 views of the new cartoon-accurate mold of the little yellow Autobot scout, revealing all details from every angle in both modes. Additionally, the promotional video shown at Wonderfest has been uploaded too. While the video is region locked, it has been mirrored thanks to Planet Iacon Facebook Group.*We can see how the mold has really captured the spirit of the G1 cartoon design, but some compromises had to be made in order to achieve it. More noticeable, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver 2.0 Promotional Video and 360 View appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 03:09 PM   #2
joshimus
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,215
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver 2.0 Promotional Video and 360 View
No video nor 360 degree view is gonna entice me to want to pay that much for this figure. I know BW Blackarachnica is probably gonna be even more money than Bee but at least she hasn't been done before (as an mp or 3p)
I wish TakaraTomy a lot of luck here but...ugh, pass.
Today, 03:24 PM   #3
joelones
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver 2.0 Promotional Video and 360 View
+1
