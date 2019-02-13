|
Transformers Trading Card Game Series 2 Reveal ? Dreadwing, Sky Destroyer (Blackwing
Thanks to our very owb 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz*and Australian Facebook Fan Page Ozformers
*we have another*Transformers Trading Card Game Series 2 Reveal for you: Dreadwing (Blackwing & Dreadwind). This a very nice surprise in the game, since we have the cards of the original G1 Powermasters Blackwing (Drakwing) and Dreadwind who can combine into the powerful jet:*Dreadwing, Sky Destroyer.* Dreadwind makes up the front half, with the function of Air Defense and Blackwing makes up the back half, with the function of Aerial Attacker. Once combined, they boost their stats and keep the damage, but they don’t need any Enigma » Continue Reading.
