Transformers: Botbots Wave 2 Teams & Packs Revealed

Ready for more Botbots challenge? Courtesy of Screenrant website *we have an early look at the new*Transformers: Botbots Wave 2 And 3 Teams & Packs. This new Wave 2 brings us a lot of fun with Botbot Series 2 and 3 in new different characters. The new 7 teams revealed are listed below: SPOILED ROTTENS: MUSIC MOB SWAG STYLERS FRESH SQUEEZES PLAYROOM POSSE SEASON GREETERS GOO-GOO GROOPIES Click on the bar to see all the images on this news post, and read all the official descriptions of the blind boxes and different packs after the jump. All are due to