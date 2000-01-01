Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 09:53 PM   #21
nuropa
Beasty
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Autobot VanCoolVerCity
Posts: 399
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
yikes, takara going crazy with their mp pricing. mpm-7 is like $65 shipped from amazon.jp right now.
Yesterday, 10:57 PM   #22
canprime
Classic
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,357
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Originally Posted by choomama View Post
https://www.amazon.co.jp/gp/product/...QENFRJN5&psc=1

approx $147 cdn incl taxes and shipping.
That doesn't move the needle for me on this thing.
Today, 12:22 AM   #23
protoform_ironhide
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,780
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Originally Posted by Alexander Quinn View Post
That is an insane price. Thats 2 Leader class figures. Or 4 Voyagers. Even at half that price its an easy pass.
I rather have 2 Leaders or 4 Voyagers. Generations line is far more interesting than Masterpiece, and more affordable(still have to be selective). I am considering of getting rid of the Masterpiece line in my collection, the quality just isn't there. The Transformers Masterpiece line has not been that masterpiece to me.
Today, 08:25 AM   #24
justprime
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,417
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Posted on BBT 119.99 u.s. yup we are getting hosed for a lackluster figure.
BIG PASS
Today, 09:35 AM   #25
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,951
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Originally Posted by nuropa View Post
yikes, takara going crazy with their mp pricing. mpm-7 is like $65 shipped from amazon.jp right now.
But that's not the normal price. That's like claiming the G1 Hot Rod reissue is selling for 5 bucks when it's only a clearance price in some stores the US...
Coming soon: rien.
Today, 01:14 PM   #26
nuropa
Beasty
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Autobot VanCoolVerCity
Posts: 399
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
But that's not the normal price. That's like claiming the G1 Hot Rod reissue is selling for 5 bucks when it's only a clearance price in some stores the US...
Fair enough, I bet on deeper discounts on MP45 after release from amazon.jp, no need to preorder to lock in that 30% preorder discount anymore.
Today, 01:16 PM   #27
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,951
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Last time I preordered something from Amazon Japan, they adjusted the price even if my item had shipped already... You're guaranteed to get the lower price with them.
Coming soon: rien.
Today, 01:29 PM   #28
canprime
Classic
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,357
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Originally Posted by Pascal View Post
Last time I preordered something from Amazon Japan, they adjusted the price even if my item had shipped already... You're guaranteed to get the lower price with them.
Considering how little most of the Autobot cars go for on the secondary market, compared to their initial release prices, if I was interested in this version of Bee I would wait. Especially with how nearly universally bad the early reactions have been from the fandom.
