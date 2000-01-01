protoform_ironhide Animated Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver BC Posts: 1,780

That is an insane price. Thats 2 Leader class figures. Or 4 Voyagers. Even at half that price its an easy pass. I rather have 2 Leaders or 4 Voyagers. Generations line is far more interesting than Masterpiece, and more affordable(still have to be selective). I am considering of getting rid of the Masterpiece line in my collection, the quality just isn't there. The Transformers Masterpiece line has not been that masterpiece to me.

