Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Quote:
Originally Posted by Alexander Quinn
That is an insane price. Thats 2 Leader class figures. Or 4 Voyagers. Even at half that price its an easy pass.
I rather have 2 Leaders or 4 Voyagers. Generations line is far more interesting than Masterpiece, and more affordable(still have to be selective). I am considering of getting rid of the Masterpiece line in my collection, the quality just isn't there. The Transformers Masterpiece line has not been that masterpiece to me.
Re: New MP Bee will be EB Games Exclusiv in Canada for $160
Quote:
Originally Posted by Pascal
Last time I preordered something from Amazon Japan, they adjusted the price even if my item had shipped already... You're guaranteed to get the lower price with them.
Considering how little most of the Autobot cars go for on the secondary market, compared to their initial release prices, if I was interested in this version of Bee I would wait. Especially with how nearly universally bad the early reactions have been from the fandom.