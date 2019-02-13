Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,141

Allspark Studios Is Looking For A Narrative Director: Franchise Development



Hasbro*subsidiary*Allspark Studios is looking for a*Narrative Director to lead development of their Franchise Brands including Transformers, My Little Pony, Monopoly etc. The company consists of*Allspark Pictures (live-action production label), Allspark Animation (animation production label) and Cake Mix Studio (company’s Rhode Island-based commercials and short content producer). Job opening posted yesterday on LinkedIn states the following: “Hasbro’s Allspark Studios is seeking a Creative Executive to lead the development of some of our key brands across various media platforms. This “Creative Steward” or Narrative Director, will be a development and storytelling partner for our Franchise Brand teams and will be responsible for



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

