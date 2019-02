Transformers writer Bryce Malek joins the G1 Reunion at TFcon Los Angeles 2019

TFcon is very happy to welcome Transformers writer*Bryce Malek*to the TFcon Los Angeles 2019 – Transformers Generation 1 Reunion. As an American television animation writer, Malek was the story editor for season 1 and 2 of the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon, and co-wrote several episodes. Bryce will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention.* Bryce Malek is presented by* The Chosen Prime . LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank » Continue Reading. The post Transformers writer Bryce Malek joins the G1 Reunion at TFcon Los Angeles 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM