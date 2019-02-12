|
Transformers writer Bryce Malek joins the G1 Reunion at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is very happy to welcome Transformers writer*Bryce Malek*to the TFcon Los Angeles 2019 Transformers Generation 1 Reunion. As an American television animation writer, Malek was the story editor for season 1 and 2 of the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon, and co-wrote several episodes. Bryce will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention.* Bryce Malek is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers writer Bryce Malek joins the G1 Reunion at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/