Transformers Trading Card Game Two New Battle Cards Revealed: Inferno Breath And Su
Courtesy of*Life With Sprogs Blog
we have 2 new Transformers Trading Card Game battle cards to share with you:*Inferno Breath and Surprise Attack. These new cards are part of the upcoming Wave 2 Rise Of the Combiner expansion.*Inferno Breath allows you to add one of your untapped characters to the fight. adding*defense assistance at the same time.Surprise Attack (featuring IDW Arcee)*allows one of your characters to Pierce 3 until the end of the turn, doing 3 damage on a character regardless of their defense score. The new Rise Of The Combiners*booster pack will hit shelves on » Continue Reading.
