Transformers Trading Card Game Two New Battle Cards Revealed: Inferno Breath And Su

Courtesy of Life With Sprogs Blog we have 2 new Transformers Trading Card Game battle cards to share with you: Inferno Breath and Surprise Attack. These new cards are part of the upcoming Wave 2 Rise Of the Combiner expansion. Inferno Breath allows you to add one of your untapped characters to the fight, adding defense assistance at the same time. Surprise Attack (featuring IDW Arcee) allows one of your characters to Pierce 3 until the end of the turn, doing 3 damage on a character regardless of their defense score. The new Rise Of The Combiners booster pack will hit shelves on