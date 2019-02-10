Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Trading Card Game  Two New Battle Cards Revealed: Inferno Breath And Su


Courtesy of*Life With Sprogs Blog we have 2 new Transformers Trading Card Game battle cards to share with you:*Inferno Breath and Surprise Attack. These new cards are part of the upcoming Wave 2 Rise Of the Combiner expansion.*Inferno Breath allows you to add one of your untapped characters to the fight. adding*defense assistance at the same time.Surprise Attack (featuring IDW Arcee)*allows one of your characters to Pierce 3 until the end of the turn, doing 3 damage on a character regardless of their defense score. The new Rise Of The Combiners*booster pack will hit shelves on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Trading Card Game  Two New Battle Cards Revealed: Inferno Breath And Surprise Attack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



