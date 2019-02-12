|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2 Official Stock Images
Courtesy of Amazon Japan
*we can share for your a nice gallery of stock images of the new Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2.* The images feature this new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece Bumblebee range of poseability, several shots of the robot mode (correctly transformed) and all the*accessories which include a Spike figure, 2 face swaps, I Love NY license plate and energy effect. Moreover, we have shots of the new cartoon accurate alt mode from different angles. The pre-order
goes for*¥14040 or $127.09, but you can get a reduced price of*¥10651 or $96.42 if you pre-order it now. This » Continue Reading.
