Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2 Official Stock Images

Courtesy of Amazon Japan we can share for your a nice gallery of stock images of the new Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2. The images feature this new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece Bumblebee range of poseability, several shots of the robot mode (correctly transformed) and all the accessories which include a Spike figure, 2 face swaps, I Love NY license plate and energy effect. Moreover, we have shots of the new cartoon accurate alt mode from different angles. The pre-order goes for 14040 or $127.09, but you can get a reduced price of 10651 or $96.42 if you pre-order it now.