Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2 Official Stock Images


Courtesy of Amazon Japan*we can share for your a nice gallery of stock images of the new Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2.* The images feature this new cartoon-accurate Masterpiece Bumblebee range of poseability, several shots of the robot mode (correctly transformed) and all the*accessories which include a Spike figure, 2 face swaps, I Love NY license plate and energy effect. Moreover, we have shots of the new cartoon accurate alt mode from different angles. The pre-order goes for*¥14040 or $127.09, but you can get a reduced price of*¥10651 or $96.42 if you pre-order it now. This &#187; Continue Reading.

MitchPoer
Re: Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee Ver. 2 Official Stock Images
Ends up at 150$ cad shipped, price will probably drop a bit at some point
