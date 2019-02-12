|
Profiles in History: Transformers The Auction on February 28, 2019
Prepare your wallets for Transformers The Auction by Profiles in History, scheduled online for February 28th. The range of available items includes various costumes and set pieces from Dark of the Moon, Age of Extinction and The Last Knight. While a sample of auction catalog images is attached to this post, you can scan the full details here
