Official Transformers Trading Card Game Mobile App Now Available For Android and IOS
Take your game to the next level! Via the Official Transformers Trading Card Game Facebook
and Instagram
the Official Transformers Trading Card Game Mobile App is Available now for Android and IOS. With this official companion app you can track your card collection, build teams and then use this app to help keep track of characters and damage during tabletop Transformers TCG games.
to download the app in your phone. Android user can use this link
