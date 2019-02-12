Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,141

TFNation 2019 Tickets Now On Sale



Good news, everyone! TFNation have opened tickets for their 2019 convention. You, yes you, can book your tickets to the largest Transformers convention in Europe and the UK! Tickets are priced at £65 for adults for the whole weekend – young people 17 and under go free, yes, free! Can’t make it to the whole weekend to meet your fellow fans? No problem! TFNation are also offering day tickets for those who can only attend on the Saturday or the Sunday – but really, the best experience is to be had by attending both days. What are you waiting for?



The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



