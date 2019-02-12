|
Takara Tomy Siege SG-25 Brunt & SG-26 Jetfire Stock Images
Courtesy of Autobase Aichi
, we have a nice set of stock images of the next Takara Tomy figures for the Siege line:*SG-25 Brunt & SG-26 Jetfire. The new images surfaced via Amazon Japan. SS-25 Brunt listing
*indicates a pre-order of 3,780 Yen ($34.22). This very first modern rendition of Trypticon’s little partner can’t be more pleasant to the optics. Now a Deluxe Weaponizer, Brunt can split unto multiple parts and weapons for other Siege toys (some images combined with Skytread available).* Highlty poseable in robot mode, and with an alt mode that is clearly inspired by his G1 counterpart. » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Siege SG-25 Brunt & SG-26 Jetfire Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/