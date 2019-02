Takara Tomy Siege SG-25 Brunt & SG-26 Jetfire Stock Images

Courtesy of Autobase Aichi , we have a nice set of stock images of the next Takara Tomy figures for the Siege line:*SG-25 Brunt & SG-26 Jetfire. The new images surfaced via Amazon Japan. SS-25 Brunt listing *indicates a pre-order of 3,780 Yen ($34.22). This very first modern rendition of Trypticon's little partner can't be more pleasant to the optics. Now a Deluxe Weaponizer, Brunt can split unto multiple parts and weapons for other Siege toys (some images combined with Skytread available).* Highlty poseable in robot mode, and with an alt mode that is clearly inspired by his G1 counterpart.