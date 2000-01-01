Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:20 AM   #11
canprime
Classic
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,357
Re: Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by xueyue2 View Post
Of course, the price should be $200 instead of $160.... come on, it's just 1/3 of the latest MP Optimus Prime, what are you guys complaining about?
Haha, I think this is worth at least $300!!! All you cheapskates on this board. Lol.

I would like to know the reactions of a couple groups. First, what are Asian fans saying about this release? Specifically Japanese and Chinese since they will be the biggest markets for this release.

Second, what are Has/Tak corporate thinking after what seems to be nearly universal dislike for this release? I know not everyone dislikes this release, but the vast majority of comments seem to be negative in our fandom. (At least in North America)
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 12:33 PM   #12
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,628
Re: Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by canprime View Post
Haha, I think this is worth at least $300!!! All you cheapskates on this board. Lol.

I would like to know the reactions of a couple groups. First, what are Asian fans saying about this release? Specifically Japanese and Chinese since they will be the biggest markets for this release.

Second, what are Has/Tak corporate thinking after what seems to be nearly universal dislike for this release? I know not everyone dislikes this release, but the vast majority of comments seem to be negative in our fandom. (At least in North America)

I read some posts on Chinese TFs' forums, it's safe to say most of the fans are disappointed, complaining about this new B2.0 can only be viewed from the front, but some still plan to buy.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 01:09 PM   #13
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,714
Re: Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images
There’s always the ppl that say “well i only display my bots from the front”. Even then you still have that atrocious inner foot kibble
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 01:52 PM   #14
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Autobotz24's Ebay Auctions
Autobotz24's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Milton, ON
Posts: 824
Re: Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images
I don't see what was wrong with the original release. For me he's perfect
__________________


Among the winners, there is no room for the weak
Autobotz24 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 2 of 2 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
New Hasbro 2001 ZOIDS Shadow Fox 046 1/72 Model Kit MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Trailbreaker No Box Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformer Constructicon Devastator Giftset Box and Foam Lot
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Wheeljack with Box Lot
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Skywarp complete with packaging
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece, Masterpiece Ultra magnus MP-22
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus New MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.