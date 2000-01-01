Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Yesterday, 11:20 AM #11 canprime Classic Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,357 Re: Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images Quote: xueyue2 Originally Posted by Of course, the price should be $200 instead of $160.... come on, it's just 1/3 of the latest MP Optimus Prime, what are you guys complaining about?



I would like to know the reactions of a couple groups. First, what are Asian fans saying about this release? Specifically Japanese and Chinese since they will be the biggest markets for this release.



Second, what are Has/Tak corporate thinking after what seems to be nearly universal dislike for this release? I know not everyone dislikes this release, but the vast majority of comments seem to be negative in our fandom. (At least in North America) Haha, I think this is worth at least $300!!! All you cheapskates on this board. Lol.I would like to know the reactions of a couple groups. First, what are Asian fans saying about this release? Specifically Japanese and Chinese since they will be the biggest markets for this release.Second, what are Has/Tak corporate thinking after what seems to be nearly universal dislike for this release? I know not everyone dislikes this release, but the vast majority of comments seem to be negative in our fandom. (At least in North America) Yesterday, 12:33 PM #12 xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,628 Re: Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images Quote: canprime Originally Posted by Haha, I think this is worth at least $300!!! All you cheapskates on this board. Lol.



I would like to know the reactions of a couple groups. First, what are Asian fans saying about this release? Specifically Japanese and Chinese since they will be the biggest markets for this release.



Second, what are Has/Tak corporate thinking after what seems to be nearly universal dislike for this release? I know not everyone dislikes this release, but the vast majority of comments seem to be negative in our fandom. (At least in North America)

I read some posts on Chinese TFs' forums, it's safe to say most of the fans are disappointed, complaining about this new B2.0 can only be viewed from the front, but some still plan to buy. I read some posts on Chinese TFs' forums, it's safe to say most of the fans are disappointed, complaining about this new B2.0 can only be viewed from the front, but some still plan to buy.



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________ Yesterday, 01:09 PM #13 predahank Storing is hoarding Join Date: Jul 2015 Location: vancity Posts: 1,714 Re: Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images There’s always the ppl that say “well i only display my bots from the front”. Even then you still have that atrocious inner foot kibble

My sales thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965

My feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700

My mancave

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62609 __________________My sales threadMy feedbackMy mancave Yesterday, 01:52 PM #14 Autobotz24 G1 Junkie Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: Milton, ON Posts: 824 Re: Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 MP-45 Official Images I don't see what was wrong with the original release. For me he's perfect





Among the winners, there is no room for the weak __________________Among the winners, there is no room for the weak Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

