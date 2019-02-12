Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,141

Mastermind Creations R-50 Supermax (Fort Max) Crowdfunded Potential Future Release



Weeks back designer Rick Akker showed off his design for an IDW Fortress Maximus. Weeks later, Mastermind Creations (via their site Planet Steel Express) announced that they have partnered with Rick to bring this design to life via a crowdfund campaign. This figure, should it reach it’s goal, will stand at 11 inches tall (to go toe to toe with MMC’s Overlord), have his signature patented leg-guns and will transform into a tank like his comic book inspiration. Crowdfunding is taking place now and Mastermind Creations’ intent is to release the figure in February of next year. You can check



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

