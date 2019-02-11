Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 02-11-2019, 06:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,141
Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype


Via*????*on Weibo, we have images of the colored prototype of the upcoming*Toyworld:*TW-FS01, based on*The Last Knight WWI Bulldog. Toyworld*brings us a representation of a character with a brief moment on The Last Knight film, but who got attention of fans for his original alt mode. This old robot was one of the veterans who was under the care of*Sir Edmund Burton. He transformed into a*1917 Mark IV tank Bulldog from World War I. Bulldog is made in scale with popular Studio Series line (seems like a Voyager class). As we can see from the images this mold is full &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 02-11-2019, 08:51 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Crossover
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,468
Re: Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype
You call this archaeology?
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 02-11-2019, 10:40 PM   #3
optimusb39
Crossover
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,495
Re: Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype
lol.
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 12:06 AM   #4
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,215
Re: Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype
Quote:
Originally Posted by Whisky Tango Foxtrot View Post
You call this archaeology?
Haha. Nice

On topic note, pass. I dont even get why anyone would want this but that's just me.
joshimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 09:44 AM   #5
justprime
Crossover
Join Date: May 2007
Location: GrandValley Ont
Posts: 1,417
Re: Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype
I actually like it and if not too pricey will pick it up hope they do more vehicles maybe the plans as well
justprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:23 AM   #6
canprime
Classic
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,357
Re: Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype
I actually like this. It looks great and the alt mode is not something you see every day. I won't get it though since the size to price is not something I will pay anymore for third party products.
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
New Hasbro 2001 ZOIDS Shadow Fox 046 1/72 Model Kit MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Trailbreaker No Box Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformer Constructicon Devastator Giftset Box and Foam Lot
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformer Original Wheeljack with Box Lot
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Skywarp complete with packaging
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece, Masterpiece Ultra magnus MP-22
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus New MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.