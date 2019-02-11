|
Toyworld TW-FS01 (The Last Knight WWI Bulldog) Colored Prototype
Via*????
on Weibo, we have images of the colored prototype of the upcoming Toyworld: TW-FS01, based on The Last Knight WWI Bulldog. Toyworld brings us a representation of a character with a brief moment on The Last Knight film, but who got attention of fans for his original alt mode. This old robot was one of the veterans who was under the care of Sir Edmund Burton. He transformed into a 1917 Mark IV tank Bulldog from World War I. Bulldog is made in scale with popular Studio Series line (seems like a Voyager class). As we can see from the images this mold is full
