>
Wanted Items
Looking to buy DX9 Terror and other Black MP's
02-11-2019, 11:15 PM
#
1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 80
Looking to buy DX9 Terror and other Black MP's
Looking for the following
DX9 TERROR
MP10 B .... kos are very welcome
Fanshobby Scourge
Prefer local pickup
Optimus Puto
