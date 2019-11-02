Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
02-11-2019, 11:15 PM
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 80
Looking to buy DX9 Terror and other Black MP's
Looking for the following

DX9 TERROR

MP10 B .... kos are very welcome

Fanshobby Scourge

Prefer local pickup
