02-11-2019, 06:46 PM
Aristiana
Generation 1
Aristiana's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2018
Location: Canada
Posts: 13
10% at Toys R Us if you create an account on their new reward club
Toys R Us created a reward club. They say there's a 10% discount on the first purchase.

I joined, but I haven't used the discount yet, so I can't confirm anything.

http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...A&locale=en_CA
02-11-2019, 07:44 PM
MitchPoer
Double Spy
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: 3 Rivers
Posts: 227
Re: 10% at Toys R Us if you create an account on their new reward club
Quote:
Originally Posted by Aristiana View Post
Toys R Us created a reward club. They say there's a 10% discount on the first purchase.

I joined, but I haven't used the discount yet, so I can't confirm anything.

http://www.toysrus.ca/shop/index.jsp...A&locale=en_CA
Old news, r club has been around for a couple years now. Its not really a reward card, you do rrceive some coupon code every once in a while
02-11-2019, 09:30 PM
Yonoid
Animated
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,528
Re: 10% at Toys R Us if you create an account on their new reward club
In the past it used to work on any current sale. Seems more restrictions now if the item isn’t full price.
