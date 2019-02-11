Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,141

Transformers Cyberverse 2019 Preview



Hasbro has sent out some preview renders for upcoming Transformers Cyberverse figures. The theme will be Spark Armor, which has each core character with a secondary vehicle that turns into armor. This is being applied across multiple size classes. Included are Spark Armor Battle Class Prowl, Jetfire, Sky-Byte, and Starcream. Spark Armor Elite Class Bumblebee, Megatron and Optimus Prime. To cap it off we get Optimus Prime again with Ark Armor, which features the core Optimus figure paired with a replica of the G1 Ark that converts to his armor (pretty cool). Read on to check out shots courtesy of



The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



