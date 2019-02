Geoffrey?s New Troops To Command: Toys R Us Re-Emerges as Tru Kids Brands

Following a turbulent year during which thousands of employees lost their jobs due to Toys R Us ceasing operations in the U.K. and Australia while moving through bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S., word comes today that Geoffrey is being given new troops to command at Tru Kids Brands. Looking forward, the company's No. 1 priority will be to "solidify the U.S. retail strategy for Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us," says* [president and CEO of Tru Kids Brands and former global chief merchandising officer at Toys 'R' Us Richard] Barry. "While I can't say today what that exact