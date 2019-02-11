Alexander Quinn Sarcasti-con Join Date: Mar 2009 Location: Barrie, ON Posts: 1,527

Re: Geoffrey?s New Troops To Command: Toys R Us Re-Emerges as Tru Kids Brands All this shady rebranding TRU is doing internationally makes me want them to fail. It’s pretty obvious they did all this just to dodge their debt and screw over their long time employees. Shame on them.