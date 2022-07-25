Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Legacy Evolution Deluxe Animated Prowl In-Hand Image Gallery


Courtesy of vicegripx on Instagram, we now have an in-hand gallery of the upcoming and much-anticipated Legacy Evolution Deluxe Animated Prowl! First seen a few weeks ago, it appears Hasbro did indeed listen to feedback on the initial Legacy TFP figures (as they mentioned in our SDCC Q&#038;A) as Prowl retains more of his trademark features despite being G1ified – between this and Leader Skyquake it seems we can expect the updates to be more faithful going forward. Prowl is shown off here in his robot and vehicle modes along with his accessories and some poses. Check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Legacy Evolution Deluxe Animated Prowl In-Hand Image Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 03:08 PM
Melomeca
Re: Legacy Evolution Deluxe Animated Prowl In-Hand Image Gallery
He looks like animated prowls little brother.
Today, 03:24 PM
evenstaves
Re: Legacy Evolution Deluxe Animated Prowl In-Hand Image Gallery
Bought on sight

Can't wait for CHUG Animated Ratchet, and a real Animated Bulkhead thats a mold that doesn't suck (Legacy too tall legs and not much good arm movement, plus mounting the "canopy shield" on his back further limits the movement)
