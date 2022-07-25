Courtesy of vicegripx on Instagram, we now have an in-hand gallery of the upcoming and much-anticipated Legacy Evolution Deluxe Animated Prowl! First seen a few weeks ago, it appears Hasbro did indeed listen to feedback on the initial Legacy TFP figures (as they mentioned in our SDCC Q&A) as Prowl retains more of his trademark features despite being G1ified – between this and Leader Skyquake it seems we can expect the updates to be more faithful going forward. Prowl is shown off here in his robot and vehicle modes along with his accessories and some poses. Check » Continue Reading.
Can't wait for CHUG Animated Ratchet, and a real Animated Bulkhead thats a mold that doesn't suck (Legacy too tall legs and not much good arm movement, plus mounting the "canopy shield" on his back further limits the movement)