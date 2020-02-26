|
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Griffith Issue #3 Cover B
PREVIEWSworld released another update to our May 2020 solicitations coverage, by way of the Andrew Griffith B cover for the third issue of the Transformers vs. The Terminator series. The T-800’s mission is simple: Exterminate the Cybertronians and ensure the future belongs to SKYNET. When Optimus Prime offers his aid, suggesting they go after Megatron together, the T-800 faces his toughest decision yet. Is the enemy of his enemy his friend, or just another threat to the mission? Creator credits
: David Mariotte (Author) John Barber (Author) Tom Waltz (Author) Alex Milne (Artist) Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist) Andrew Griffith » Continue Reading.
