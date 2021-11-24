Via their Weibo account
, third party company Transform Dream Wave have revealed their new*TCW-10-W Generation Selects God Neptune upgrade kit. This is a redeco of*Transform Dream Wave TCW-10 upgrade kit for Generations Selects King Poseidon
*to match the colors of the new Generations Selects God Neptune. This kit includes high covers for combined mode, an all new torso chest piece, a new head, toe pieces, a new sword, elbow support pieces, and a few smaller pieces to support other joints. See the images after the break and then let us know your impression on this kit on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
